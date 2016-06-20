George Soros foundation says it's ending operations in Turkey

FILE PHOTO: Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

SULAIMANI — Billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation said on Monday (November 26) it has decided to cease operations in Turkey, saying ‘baseless claims’ in the media made it impossible for the foundation to carry out its work.

It also said recent investigations by the Interior Ministry had attempted to show a link, which the foundation denied, to mass protests in Turkey five years ago, according to Reuters.

The foundation said it would apply for the legal liquidation and winding up of the company’s operations as soon as possible.

The Hungary-born Soros has become a hate-figure for right-wing politicians on both sides of the Atlantic for his support of liberal causes in the US, Russia, and elsewhere. Oftentimes, critics of Soros, who is Jewish, employ anti-Semitic tropes to attack him and his organizations.

(NRT Digital Media/Reuters)