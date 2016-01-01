UN agencies, local activists mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka speaks at the official UN Commemoration of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Photo: UN Women/Ryan Brown

167 View

SULAIMANI — To mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Sunday (November 25), the United Nations agency heads issued a joint statement calling for solidarity with survivors, survivor advocates, and women’s human rights defenders working to prevent and end violence against women and girls.

The statement sought to celebrate instances of progress over the past year, but also to warn that there is still much work to be done on the issue.

In particular, the agency heads hailed the decision to award the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize to Ezidi activist Nadia Murad and Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege for their work to end violence against women in conflict zones.

They also noted the impact of the #MeToo campaign in highlighting the insidiousness of harassment and violence against women.

“Our duty is not only to stand in solidarity with [survivors and campaigners] but also to intensify our efforts to find solutions and measures to stop this preventable global scourge with a detrimental impact on women’s and girls’ lives and health,” read the statement, which was issued on Friday.

Secretary-General António Guterres also issued a statement on Saturday, saying: ”violence against women and girls is a global pandemic. It is a moral affront to all women and girls, a mark of shame on all our societies and a major obstacle to inclusive, equitable and sustainable development.

“At its core, violence against women and girls is the manifestation of a profound lack of respect – a failure by men to recognize the inherent equality and dignity of women. It is an issue of fundamental human rights,” he added.

Nadia Murad, shown here speaking at the United Nations in 2017, spent three months as a sex slave of the Islamic State group (AFP Photo/KENA BETANCUR)

WORKING TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN IN THE KURDISTAN REGION

Meanwhile, activists in the Kurdistan Region are participating in the worldwide “16 Days of Activism” campaign by hosting events, staging marches, and raising awareness over the next few weeks.

Members of the Kurdistan Freedom Women Organization gathered on Friday (November 23) at Bakhi Gshty (Public Park) in Sulaimani and marched toward Parki Daik (Mother Park) to bring attention to the problem of violence against women in the Region.

A coordinator of the march, Chnur Penguini, told NRT Digital Media that they would be holding a variety of events through December 10.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Directorate of Combating Violence Against Women has been documenting the troublingly high number of incidents of violence this year, which have seen a slight decrease in the number of murders, but an increase in the number of suicides.

According to the Directorate, as many as 91 women have committed suicide or have been murdered since the beginning of the year, at least 113 women were deliberately burned, and 90 others burned themselves.

87 cases of sexual assault have been recorded in the first nine months of the year and 7,191 women have filed complaints after being beaten or assaulted, according to statistics.

The government has established a hotline – 119 – that women can call to ask for legal, physiological, and social help.

The line went live in September and quickly became an important tool in efforts to prevent and reduce violence against women in the Kurdistan Region.

Local activist Chnur Penguini speaks to NRT during a march organized by the Kurdistan Freedom Women Organization in Sulaimani (NRT Digital Media)

BRUTAL MURDERS SPARK REACTIONS

“This is also a deeply political issue. Violence against women is tied to broader issues of power and control in our societies,” Secretary-General Guterres noted in his statement.

The past several months saw several shocking murders of women in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region that gripped the public’s attention.

In August, the story of a woman in Najaf went viral after BBC Arabic reported on her murder. She was brutally beaten to death by her brother after her new husband falsely accused her of not being a virgin and tried to annul the marriage.

Then at the end of September, two prominent Iraqi women were gunned down in separate attacks. On September 25, activist Suad al-Ali was shot dead outside a restaurant in Basra by unknown gunman and, two days later, model Tara Fares was killed in the early morning hours in Baghdad.

The killings sparked a public discussion of the role of women in Iraqi society and the violent means that some employ to prevent women from working for justice or expressing themselves in whatever way they choose.

The decision by the Nobel Committee to award Murad, who herself was abducted and raped by Islamic State militants, with the 2018 Peace Prize threw a spotlight on the situation of Ezidi women and other religious and ethnic minorities.

Now, four years after the horrific events in Sinjar, many Ezidi women remain displaced. Studies have shown that refugees and internally displaced women are at greater risk of violence than their local counterparts.

The vulnerability of female domestic workers was brought into stark relief earlier this month, when a Nepalese woman was murdered as she attempted to prevent an Iraqi soldier from robbing her employer’s house in Erbil.

Rights activist Suad al-Ali, speaking at a press conference (Photo Credit: Twitter)

MOVING FORWARD

“Ending violence against women and girls is not a short-term endeavor. It requires coordinated and sustained efforts from all of us,” the joint statement from the UN agency heads cautioned.

“Showing that these efforts yield results is the best tribute to survivors and the survivor advocates and women’s human rights defenders that we are celebrating today.”

This focus on a whole-of-society approach was echoed by Penguini, who told NRT during the march on Friday that “women and men should understand that a society that [condones] violence against women is an unhealthy society.”

“Our most aim is to make society understand that fact.”

(NRT Digital Media)