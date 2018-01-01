At least 40 killed in a blast in Afghan capital Kabul

Security forces inspect the site of a deadly blast near a demonstration in Kabul on November 12.(AP File Photo/Representative image)

SULAIMANI — At least 40 people were killed in an explosion at a wedding hall in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday (November 20), said two government officials.

More than 60 other people were injured in the blast, said Basir Mujahid spokesman for Kabul police.

“I have confirmed reports that 40 people have been killed,” Mujahid told Reuters. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blast.

(NRT Digital Media/Reuters)