Turkey will launch Syria operation if area not cleared of YPG fighters: Haberturk

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

SULAIMANI — Turkey’s foreign minister has said that Ankara would launch an operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists, broadcaster Haberturk reported on Monday (November 18).

Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying that United States and Russia had not done what was required under agreements that halted a Turkish operation against Kurdish YPG fighters in northeastern Syria last month, according to Reuters.

The deal stipulated that the YPG, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization, would be removed from a swathe of land bordering Turkey in northeastern Syria.

(NRT Digital Media/Reuters)