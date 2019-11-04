Internet access cut off in much of Iraq: NetBlocks

Iraqi demonstrators sleep in a street during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 4, 2019. Reuters/Thaier Al-Sudani

SULAIMANI — Internet access in the capital Baghdad and much of Iraq has been cut off, internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said late on Monday (November 4) as the country experiences a wave of anti-government protests.

“At the time of writing, national connectivity has fallen below 19% of normal levels sending tens of millions of users offline across Baghdad, also impacting Basra, Karbala, and other population centers. The new disruption is believed to be the most severe observed in Iraq to date,” NetBlocks said in a statement according to Reuters.

Iraqi authorities have previously blocked off internet access in the face of protests.

(NRT Digital Media/Reuters)