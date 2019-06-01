Iran calls US offer for talks 'word-play', asks for action: Mehr News

In this April 24, 2018 file photo, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is interviewed by The Associated Press, in New York. Iran's Foreign Ministry said Monday, July 16, 2018, that if President Donald Trump wants to negotiate after pulling the United States out of the international agreement meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, he'll have to make the call. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

196 View

SULAIMANI – Reacting to a US offer to engage with Iran without pre-conditions, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Tehran expected a change in US behavior rather than “word-play”.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the United States is prepared to engage with Iran without pre-conditions about its nuclear program but needs to see the country behaving like “a normal nation”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not pay attention to word-play and expression of hidden agenda in new forms. What matters is the change of US general approach and actual behavior toward the Iranian nation,” foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.

“Pompeo’s emphasis on the continuation of maximum pressure on Iran is the same old wrong policy that needs reform.”

(NRT Digital Media/ Reuters)